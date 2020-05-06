Audrey K. Myers



December 5, 1925 - April 26, 2020



Audrey Myers, beloved wife and mother, died at Delta County Memorial Hospital on April 26, from complications stemming from a fall.



Audrey Kathleen Rigler was born December 5, 1925, in Poole, Dorset, England to Percy and Kathleen Rigler. Audrey attended grammar school and secondary school in Poole and, as a teenager, began her working life as a presser at Poole Laundry.



The southeast coast of England had many military installations and armament factories and when WWII came to England in 1940, Poole and the surrounding area were often targeted in the Blitz. Percy Rigler was a Sergeant Major in the British Defense Force and the family moved from Poole to the Isle of Wight and back to Poole following Percy's assigned stations. Preparations for the D-Day invasion brought many uniformed "Yanks" to the Poole area including Corporal Jim Myers from Austin, Colorado. One day, Jim went with a buddy to visit the buddy's girlfriend in Poole and found himself left in the street to loiter. He struck up a conversation over a garden wall next door with an attractive 19 year old girl - Audrey Rigler.



Jim was shipped to France shortly after D-Day and went with his outfit through France and Belgium in pursuit of the retreating German armies. He never forgot Audrey and was able to return to England to visit her several times. Jim and Audrey were married October 20, 1945, shortly before Jim was mustered out of the service and returned to the farm near Eckert he had purchased before being drafted. It was almost a year before Audrey was able to secure trans-Atlantic passage from London to New York on the Queen Elizabeth and then from New York to Chicago and Denver by train. Jim met Audrey at Union Station in Denver and they drove from there to Eckert to begin life together. Audrey often told the story that she was not fazed by the five-day ocean crossing nor the four-day train ride across the United States but when she saw the desolation between Grand Junction and Delta she began to wonder if she had made a mistake!



In Eckert, Jim and Audrey set about building the farm and creating a home on 80 acres near Eckert. Audrey became a naturalized US citizen in October of 1951 and three children were born between 1951 and 1958. Audrey worked with Jim in the fields and helped handle their growing herd of Hereford grazing stock. She periodically took other outside employment including several winters cleaning pelts at Gibson's Mink Farm in Delta.



In 1966, Audrey found an opportunity to work as a substitute mail carrier from the Austin post office typically working Saturdays. She soon added additional hours as a substitute mail clerk. In 1975 Audrey became postmaster of the Austin office and eventually retired as postmaster in 1991.



Audrey was able to return to England several times to maintain contact with friends and family and maintained friendships through regular letter-writing habit with grammar school friends in the Dorset area.



After retirement, Audrey continued to enjoy her large garden at the family home and continued to assist Jim in managing the family farm. Jim passed away in September of 2004, and Audrey continued to live on the family farm until 2013 when she moved to CrossRoads Assisted Living in Delta. She remained active and was frequently seen walking in the Delta area. In the last few years of her life, Audrey gradually lost her eyesight due to glaucoma which prevented her from pursuing her lifelong loves of reading and needlework. She made the move to books on tape and made frequent and grateful use of the audiobook library at the Delta County Public Library.



Audrey is survived by her daughters, Laura Myers of Delta, Colorado, and Heather Myers of Loveland, Colorado, and her son, David Myers of Santa Rosa, California.



Donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the Delta County Libraries, the Delta County Museum, or the Delta County Memorial Hospital.



