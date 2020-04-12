Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey M. Brown



October 19, 1923 - April 9, 2020



Audrey was born in Mt. Hope, NY, to Wesley and Hazel Brown, and graduated Middletown High School. She worked on a dairy farm and kept her beloved horse with her. She later worked at NY State Psychiatric Hospital, in the kitchen and laundry.



Audrey was always busy; caring for her mother, and brother, Raymond, her animals, sewing, crocheting, quilting and making crafts. She loved to read.



After Raymond's death, she moved to Grand Junction, CO to be near her sister, Dorothy Rhodes, nephew, John Rhodes and his wife, Arlene. She attended Orchard Community Church where she gave her life to Jesus and was baptized into the family of God. She later attended Grace Point Church. She lived at Picture Ranch Mobile Home Park then moved into The Retreat at Harbor Cove.



Audrey loved to collect horse models. Her shelves were full of hundreds and hundreds of horses. She was much loved for her dry sense of humor, frank honesty, and commitment to care for those she loved. Besides her family in Grand Junction, she is survived by nephew, Kenneth Rhodes, and his wife, Fern, of Ocala, FL. Audrey has several grand-nephews and great-grand nephews and nieces in Florida, Utah and Nevada.



No services are planned. Martin Mortuary is coordinating her burial in Otisville, NY.

Audrey M. BrownOctober 19, 1923 - April 9, 2020Audrey was born in Mt. Hope, NY, to Wesley and Hazel Brown, and graduated Middletown High School. She worked on a dairy farm and kept her beloved horse with her. She later worked at NY State Psychiatric Hospital, in the kitchen and laundry.Audrey was always busy; caring for her mother, and brother, Raymond, her animals, sewing, crocheting, quilting and making crafts. She loved to read.After Raymond's death, she moved to Grand Junction, CO to be near her sister, Dorothy Rhodes, nephew, John Rhodes and his wife, Arlene. She attended Orchard Community Church where she gave her life to Jesus and was baptized into the family of God. She later attended Grace Point Church. She lived at Picture Ranch Mobile Home Park then moved into The Retreat at Harbor Cove.Audrey loved to collect horse models. Her shelves were full of hundreds and hundreds of horses. She was much loved for her dry sense of humor, frank honesty, and commitment to care for those she loved. Besides her family in Grand Junction, she is survived by nephew, Kenneth Rhodes, and his wife, Fern, of Ocala, FL. Audrey has several grand-nephews and great-grand nephews and nieces in Florida, Utah and Nevada.No services are planned. Martin Mortuary is coordinating her burial in Otisville, NY. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close