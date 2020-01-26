Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustine Guardino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Augustine Guardino



December 3, 1931 - January 17, 2020



Our "Princess Gussie" was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and passed away on Friday January 17, 2020, at La Villa Grande Care Center. Gussie enjoyed coloring, crafts, cooking, cleaning, gardening, visiting with family and friends, going to church, helping anyone and everyone and she especially enjoyed going on vacation.



Survivors include sisters, Cecelia Archuleta of Monte Vista; Mary Terrgos of Greeley; Mercy Archuleta, Margaret (Ralph) Salaz, Nellie (Jimmy) Lavadie, and Esther (Gil) Sanchez all of Grand Junction; brothers, Zack Jr. (Liz) Sanchez of Bloomfield, New Mexico, and Joe (Vivian) Sanchez of Grand Junction. Gussie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Estafanita Gardunio; adoptive parents, Zack and Cyria Sanchez, and sister, Martha Nunez.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, from 11:00 - 12:00 at Elm Avenue Baptist Church, 1510 N. 17th Street, Grand Junction, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow after the service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



We would like to give a special "Thank You" to all the staff at La Villa Grande Care Center and Grand Villa Care Center for the care she received as well as their kindness and friendship. Gussie touched the lives of everyone she met with her infectious smile. She was kind to all and will be greatly missed.



