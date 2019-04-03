Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis Richter. View Sign

Avis Lee Richter

September 1, 1924 - March 28, 2019

Avis Lee Richter, 94, of Grand Junction went to be with her Lord on March 28, 2019, at her home in the Redlands.

Avis was born September 1, 1924, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Susie Boyle Isaacs and Daniel S. Isaacs. She had two sisters and three brothers: Loree Cutler, Genevieve Prinster, Earl Isaacs, Norris Isaacs, and Bruce Isaacs. Avis and her family moved to Fruita, Colorado, in 1930.

She attended school in both Fruita and Grand Junction, earning a scholarship to Ross Business School. She was a straight A student, and attended college at Grand Junction Junior College, which has now become Colorado Mesa University.

She married Kenneth Cloud in 1939. They had been married for 35 years when Kenneth lost his battle to cancer November 12, 1974. They had three daughters. She is survived by Jeanne (Richard) Magor of Farmington, NM. Daughters, Glenda Lee Cloud and Carol Avis Wanczyk, both of Grand Junction, preceded Avis in death.

She married Verne Richter in 1977. They were married for 35 years when Verne passed away February 23, 2011. Avis is survived by step-daughters, Sue (Dean) Hines of Grand Junction, and Jan (Ken) Henry of Fruita.

In addition to her five daughters, survivors include grandchildren, Melody (Hanson) Begay and Emily (Ben) Welsh of Farmington, NM; Lacey Cloud of Montrose; Carolyn Pacheco and Mark Wanczyk of Grand Junction; Angela (Michael) Johnson of Paonia; Allison (Bryant) Hall of Denver; Shanna (Jeffrey) Miller, Sharla (John) Skillicorn, Shane (Megan) Henry, Dena (Jesse) Watson, and Heidi (Jonathan) Fuller all of Colorado, and Christine (David) Holder of Virginia. Some surviving great-grandchildren include Ember Rose Begay and Arrie Begay, both of Farmington, NM; Riley Ann Cloud, Jasmine Pacheco, and Trent (Angela) Johnson of Grand Junction, and Juliana Aragon and Gabriel Hall, both of Denver. In addition to those listed, Avis is survived by additional great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Avis was very passionate about her faith and her family. She was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God Church, most recently Victory Life Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and kept in touch with former students. She loved her family above all. Avis was the matriarch of her family and shared her knowledge, guidance, and wisdom with her children and grandchildren at every opportunity.

Her wish was to die in the home she loved and worked so hard for. She was able to spend her last months at home with her beloved poodle, Suzette, thanks to the amazing care she received from her devoted and loving caregivers. Her family wishes to thank her caregivers, Pastor Bob Cook, and Abode Hospice for their care and support during her final days.

A funeral will be held at Victory Life Church Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, CO 81521, or Abode Hospice, 744 Horizon Court, Suite 135, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

