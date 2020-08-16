Barbara (Bennett) Balok



August 20, 1940 - August 7, 2020



Barbara J. (Bennett) Balok went home to be with her Lord August 7, 2020.



Born August 20, 1940, to Joseph C. Hutton and Ethel (Berry) Hutton in Montrose, CO, she spent her childhood in Montrose and Uravan, Colorado, prior to moving to Grand Junction in the 1950's.



She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1958, and soon after married Bill Morris. To that union three children were born, Willie, Tammy, and Sharon. They later divorced. Barbara was reunited with her high school sweetheart, John Bennett (former Mayor), and they were married in 1983, for 21 years until John's death in 2004. She then met Tom Balok of Mesa, Colorado and they were married in 2006, until his death in 2012.



Barbara went to Mesa State Nursing School and graduated with her LPN license in 1969, she worked for many local doctors: Dr. James Parker, Dr. Madsen & West, Dr. Alkes, and Primary Care Partners. After retiring in 2003, she never quit being "The Nurse". She also taught Sunday school to many children throughout her years of serving the Lord.



One of her biggest accomplishments, besides raising her children and nursing, was in the 1980's when she started performing Hospice care for patients. She was so dedicated and compassionate that she continued throughout her life, sharing her unconditional love, and compassion to all. She was nominated in 2012 for the Hospice Nightingale Award.



Barbara is survived by daughter, Tammy (Don) of Grand Junction; step-daughter, Vicki of Ohio; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Willie; daughter, Sharon, and brother, Skip.



Services will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, in her honor, for the wonderful care she was given and the years of service she gave.



