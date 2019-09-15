Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elizabeth Drapeau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Elizabeth Drapeau



November 26, 1925 - August 12, 2019



Barbara, 93, was born to the late John and Edith (Van Cleave) Baker in Grand Junction, CO and passed away at Larchwood Inns.



She is preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Raymond, in 2010, and son, Robert in 2018. She is survived by Robert's widow, Brenda; sons, Roland (Lori), Ron (Mel), Roger (Kathy), and Roy (Teri), and daughter, Rosemary (Tom) Marrotte; 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.



Barbara grew up on the Baker Homestead on Conn Creek, north of DeBeque. She was the oldest daughter, and the second oldest child. Her mother, Edith, passed in 1930; her father later married Mildred Kelly and the family grew to 12. Brothers, David, Bart, Clinton Kelly, and Dewey, and sister, Arlene Whitbeck are deceased. Sisters, Evlyn Williams, Helen Baysinger, Reba Baysinger, and Dorothy Thiele survive. Tough times and loving, hardworking, honest parents taught Barbara life lessons that she valued and passed on during her life.



She graduated from DeBeque High School in 1943, and soon left the ranch for school in Salt Lake City, then Denver. In Denver, she met and married the love of her life, Raymond Drapeau, on December 22, 1943. Raymond was an airman, training on the B-29's. Following WWII, Raymond and Barbara settled in Massachusetts with baby, Robert. They then moved to the Denver area where Roland and Ron were born. In 1950 they returned to Massachusetts where Rosemary, Roger and Roy were born.



Barbara worked hard her entire life, becoming an LPN during the 1960's and caring for mentally challenged children for 15 years in Massachusetts. In 1973, Barbara and Ray moved to Glendale, AZ and she continued nursing until retiring from the Phoenix VA at the age of 74 in 2000.



In addition to raising six children, Barbara and Ray helped raise many other neighborhood kids. They always found room in the summer for "Fresh Air Kids" from NYC. Mom never knew a stranger and often would do without rather than not help someone in need. Mom's definition of family extended far beyond her children, siblings, and families.



Barbara valued her faith and family foremost. She was baptized and became a Roman Catholic in 1945. She loved God and her neighbor as herself (Mark 12, 18-24)



Burial has taken place at the National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ. A memorial Mass will celebrate Mom's life Saturday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Palisade, followed by lunch.



Donations may be made to Catholic Outreach or HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.

