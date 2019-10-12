Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Guy Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Guy Parker



November 22, 1924 - July 25, 2019



Barbara spent her early years in western Colorado and graduated from Colorado College in 1946. While in graduate school at the University of Washington in Seattle, she met Robert Parker and they were later married.



During her early years of marriage she and Bob traveled extensively in Europe. They lived in France and later in Austria, where she gave birth to their daughter, Katherine. They came back to the states where they settled in Denver and she gave birth to son, Guy, in 1955.



In 1962 the family moved to Vail, where she was Vail's first postmistress. Later she worked in rental/real estate and was also a busy hostess and known and loved by many in the Vail community. In Vail she pursued her passions of cooking and mushroom hunting, and also began painting, a hobby which would remain her passion until Macular Degeneration caused her to give up her art at age 85.



In the late 70's she decided to go back to school to fulfill another life long interest in psychology and counseling, and became a Psychiatric Social Worker for Colorado West Regional Center from 1982-1992.



Barbara and Bob were divorced in 1985. She continued to live in the Vail valley for many years, until she moved to Grand Junction, where she lived until her death.



She is survived and remembered lovingly by her daughter, Katherine; son-in-law Mark; son, Guy, his wife, Lori and their two girls, Chandler and Arden.



Private family services were held to celebrate her life.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019

