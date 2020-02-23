Barbara Hellman
June 18, 1941 - February 11, 2020
Barbara Jean Hellman, 78, of Grand Junction, passed February 11, 2020, at home in her sleep.
She was a long time school bus driver here in the Grand Valley and California. She loved fishing, sewing, gardening and her little dog, Gracie.
She is survived by a daughter and son; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters and a brother. She was beloved by all.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Central High School February 24, 2020, in the cafeteria, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020