July 7, 1941 - July 18, 2019

Barbara J. Tincler, born July 7, 1941, in Franklin, PA, to Louis and Gwyn Doerr, passed away on July 18, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.

She moved to Grand Junction in 1950, and graduated from Grand Junction High School, class of 1959.

Barbra worked for the Sheriff's Department in Grand Junction. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad. She is survived by her brother, Edward Doerr of Anchorage, AK; an aunt, Cora Shingler, of Yorktown, VA, and various cousins.

No service will be held, per her request.

She was a dedicated Christian and a member of Clifton Christian Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 25, 2019
