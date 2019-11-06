Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jeanette Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jeanette Johnson



June 28, 1941 - October 5, 2019



Barbara Jeanette Johnson was born June 28, 1941, in Salinas, California, to Wilson Ward Hearne and Marguerite Pearl Ervin. She grew up in California. BJ (as she's known to her friends) came to Colorado in 1964 on a train heading to Glenwood Springs and there she fell in love with the mountains and the change of seasons.



She loved being outdoors and enjoying what Mother Nature had created as well as rooting for her Oakland Raiders. She loved playing on the piano but most of all, she enjoyed spending her time with family and friends where she formed her most cherished memories.



She is survived by daughter, Lynn; son, PJ (Phyllis); grandchildren, Rikkea (Mike), Kayla (Jeremy), Shayna, Paula (Josh), Jasmine (Mary Ann), and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Mackenna, Jackson, Mariona, Brason, Austin, Gavin and Elliana; special family, Sue (Randy), Jody (Eric), Josh, Macie (Michael), Mikayla (John), Nate, Destiny, Alysa, Lexie, Kenny, Sebastian, Mason, Little JayJ, and her spoiled cat, CeCe.



BJ was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margie; daughter, Rhonda, and grandson, Stephan Paul.



A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Rifle on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00 p.m. In honor of BJ, we are asking for everyone to wear purple or Oakland Raiders attire.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rifle Animal Shelter.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019

