Barbara I. Johnson

June 28, 1931 - January 9, 2019

Barbara Irene Johnson, 87, passed away from non-smoker lung cancer on January 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 28, 1931, in Morrapas, Colorado, to Everett and Hazel Ford. Having five children to feed, Dellamae Ballard (deceased), Everett Ford, Jr., Barbara, Peggy Simpson (Cliff), and Beverly Pierson (deceased), Everett moved his family to Mt. Harris, Colorado, where he worked at the coal mine as a welder. After a few years of owing his soul to the company store, Everett moved the family to a little ranch at Tow Creek, where Barbara attended high school in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

She married William Caswell Austin out of high school. There were four children, William Everett "Butch" Austin (Beth), Susan Austin Marquis, David Wayne Austin, and DeDe Michelle Hill (Clyde).

Cas was on the road with construction, and with free time on her hands, Barbara took up trail riding. Cas passed away in 1980. After taking night classes at Mesa College, Barbara became a banker at First National North.

In 1973 she met and married Kenneth Dwayne Johnson. He brought four children into the marriage, Diane Jenifer Caselman (Dave, deceased), Deborah Sue Johnson, Jeffery Johnson (Debbie), and Donna Pinto (Pete).

Barbara went from banker to farmer for 20 years until Kenneth decided to sell out. They started traveling in the winter months, buying a winter home in Tucson, Arizona, and a coach to travel in. With some friends they were able to visit almost every state, Mexico, and Canada. They moved to Grand Junction and built their dream home.

Barbara started volunteering for St. Mary's Hospital in 2004 and has done so for 15 years. Her hands were never idle; she learned stained glass (two pieces now hang in HopeWest). In Tucson, Barbara learned silver smithing. She was always knitting or crocheting, working on hardanger, cross stitching, and quilting. In addition, she loved spending time with their 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2881 Orchard Avenue, on February 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest or .



