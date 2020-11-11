Barbara LeeAnn (Curry) BrownApril 25, 1930 - November 6, 2020On November 6, 2020, Barbara LeeAnn (Curry) Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep. She lived an extraordinary 90 years and is now in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.Barbara was the beloved daughter of Helen and Bill Curry who moved to Grand Junction from Pueblo when Barbara was a sophomore in high school. She became fast friends with everyone she met including her high school sweetheart, Cullen Robert "Bob" Brown, whom she later married.Barbara was exceptionally bright, energetic, fun and full of life. She put all her talents and love into caring for her family and community. Together, Bob and Barbara raised five children, Mark (Sherri) Brown of Grand Junction; LeeAnn Colloty of Grand Junction; Caryl (Greg) Batdorf of Grand Junction; Paul (Kobi) Brown of Grand Junction, and Catherine Plant of Genesee. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she adored and they adored her.Barbara was an integral part in Bob's professional successes by keeping their home running smoothly, hosting lively dinners for business and community events, traveling around the world with business associates and friends, and working enthusiastically to support the development of Orchard Mesa Little League, to lead Girl Scout troops, and to carpool kids to school and sports. Barbara also delivered Meals on Wheels to Grand Junction homebound and volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and Cancer Center. She was also an avid bridge player and golfer. Barbara served as past President of the Ladies Golf Association at Bookcliff Country Club and was also a member of the Ladies Golf Association at La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA. She coordinated too many golf tournaments to list and traveled extensively to play golf with her girlfriends. Through her determined and competitive spirit, she got her handicap down to a 9.Barbara's first love and greatest joy was supporting her children's and grandchildren's education, watching their sporting events, activities, and accomplishments, caring for her parents, and getting everyone together for family celebrations. She will be forever remembered for the sparkle in her eyes, her sense of adventure and fun, the open smile on her face, her grace, and the unconditional love she poured into all of us. She will leave with us what was "freely given her, a full heart enriched by honest service, love and sacrifice." (St. Francis of Assis)Barbara is survived by all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her only brother, John Curry, and cousin, David Caison. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob.A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens of the Valley, November 12, at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, you may honor Barbara's memory by making contributions to the Barbara L. Brown Endowment Scholarship at Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1450 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501 or HopeWest. Online condolences: Martin Mortuary.The Brown Family wishes to sincerely thank HopeWest for the wonderful care and support given to our mother as she transitioned from this life to her eternal life.