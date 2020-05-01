Barbara Leidholm
December 31, 1934 - April 18, 2020
Barbara Ann (Linnertz) (Hopkins) Leidholm was born in Garrison, North Dakota, on December 31, 1934, to Nick and Lorraine (Robbins) Linnertz. She grew up on a farm near Ryder, ND, and attended elementary school at rural Blue Hill Township School, graduating from Ryder High School in 1952.
Barbara married Warren Leroy Hopkins on January 15, 1953, in Douglas, ND. Warren and Barb started their family in Garrison where they were blessed with six children. In 1974, Warren was diagnosed with cancer and passed away within three months leaving Barbara a widow with four kids at home.
Barb met widower, Leo Leidholm. They married on October 4, 1977. She and her kids moved to Underwood to combine households with the Leidholm family. In their retirement years, Barb and Leo enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Leo passed away in 1997. In 2001, Barb moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Tammy Hopkins, and their family. She joined the Moose and was twice awarded Volunteer of the Year. Barb was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Grand Junction, the senior center and other fraternal organizations. In 2010, she moved back to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Barb was a lifelong member of the Catholic church and active in Women of the Moose. No small part of Barb's lasting legacy is her recovery from alcoholism. Her leadership role in Alcoholics Anonymous and Al Anon inspired, influenced, and restored lives.
She spent her final years as a resident of the St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck, ND. The COVID 19 pandemic has altered plans for Barb's funeral and burial. She had made arrangements to donate her body to science at the University of North Dakota. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, her final wish cannot be fulfilled.
A service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. At that time, she will be buried at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Garrison, ND.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Nikki (Bob) Gilbertson, Bismarck, ND; Sandi (Glenn) Fandrick, California; Tricia (Brian) Zietz, Montana, and Lola (Bob) Weichel, Bismarck, ND; sons, Jim (Tammy) Hopkins, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Larry (Pam) Hopkins, Bismarck, ND; brother, Darrell (Kay) Linnertz, Minot, ND; step-children, Dan (Gail) Leidholm, Coleharbor, ND; Tim (Deb) Leidholm, Coleharbor, ND; Vicki Leidholm, Idaho; Dale (Tracy) Leidholm, Colorado, and Mike (Cindy) Leidholm, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren, including Richard (Becky) Hopkins, Grand Junction; Melissa (Zachary) Reams, Grand Junction; Heather (Cole) Christensen, Fruita, and Andrew Hopkins, Floriassant; 13 great-grandchildren, including Maylin Reams, Grand Junction, and Marshall Christensen, Fruita; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was precded in death by her parents; two husbands; four brothers, and one sister.
For a more detailed obituary, go to bismarckfuneralhome.com/barbara-leidholm.
December 31, 1934 - April 18, 2020
Barbara Ann (Linnertz) (Hopkins) Leidholm was born in Garrison, North Dakota, on December 31, 1934, to Nick and Lorraine (Robbins) Linnertz. She grew up on a farm near Ryder, ND, and attended elementary school at rural Blue Hill Township School, graduating from Ryder High School in 1952.
Barbara married Warren Leroy Hopkins on January 15, 1953, in Douglas, ND. Warren and Barb started their family in Garrison where they were blessed with six children. In 1974, Warren was diagnosed with cancer and passed away within three months leaving Barbara a widow with four kids at home.
Barb met widower, Leo Leidholm. They married on October 4, 1977. She and her kids moved to Underwood to combine households with the Leidholm family. In their retirement years, Barb and Leo enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Leo passed away in 1997. In 2001, Barb moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Tammy Hopkins, and their family. She joined the Moose and was twice awarded Volunteer of the Year. Barb was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Grand Junction, the senior center and other fraternal organizations. In 2010, she moved back to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Barb was a lifelong member of the Catholic church and active in Women of the Moose. No small part of Barb's lasting legacy is her recovery from alcoholism. Her leadership role in Alcoholics Anonymous and Al Anon inspired, influenced, and restored lives.
She spent her final years as a resident of the St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck, ND. The COVID 19 pandemic has altered plans for Barb's funeral and burial. She had made arrangements to donate her body to science at the University of North Dakota. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, her final wish cannot be fulfilled.
A service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. At that time, she will be buried at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Garrison, ND.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Nikki (Bob) Gilbertson, Bismarck, ND; Sandi (Glenn) Fandrick, California; Tricia (Brian) Zietz, Montana, and Lola (Bob) Weichel, Bismarck, ND; sons, Jim (Tammy) Hopkins, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Larry (Pam) Hopkins, Bismarck, ND; brother, Darrell (Kay) Linnertz, Minot, ND; step-children, Dan (Gail) Leidholm, Coleharbor, ND; Tim (Deb) Leidholm, Coleharbor, ND; Vicki Leidholm, Idaho; Dale (Tracy) Leidholm, Colorado, and Mike (Cindy) Leidholm, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren, including Richard (Becky) Hopkins, Grand Junction; Melissa (Zachary) Reams, Grand Junction; Heather (Cole) Christensen, Fruita, and Andrew Hopkins, Floriassant; 13 great-grandchildren, including Maylin Reams, Grand Junction, and Marshall Christensen, Fruita; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was precded in death by her parents; two husbands; four brothers, and one sister.
For a more detailed obituary, go to bismarckfuneralhome.com/barbara-leidholm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 1, 2020.