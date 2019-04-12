Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McGinnis. View Sign

Barbara Lea McGinnis "Babu"

October 10, 1930 - April 10, 2019

Barbara was born in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Walter and Wilma Piele. She lived in Telluride, CO, then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, as a teenager. Otto McGinnis proposed to Barbara for the first time at age seven. They later were married after she graduated high school at the age of 17.

Barbara loved houses, dishes, and clothes, but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Wilma Piele; two brothers, Gerald Piele and Leslie Yates; her sister, Adele Yates, and her husband, Otto McGinnis.

Barbara is survived by her children, Shannon Plastow, Kevin McGinnis, and Karan Brickey. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services to be held at Brown's Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th Street, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. The celebration of life will follow at The Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 Highway 50, in the Sagebrush room.

904 N 7Th St

Grand Junction , CO 81501

