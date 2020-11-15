Barry Fulton
November 25, 1954 - November 6, 2020
Barry L. Fulton, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away Friday, November 6, at the age of 65.
Barry was born Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1954, in Denver, CO, to Robert "Bob" and Virginia "Ginny" Fulton. The youngest of three children, Barry attended Cherry Creek High School and CSU before discovering his ultimate passion: the ocean.
Throughout his life, Mr. Barry found solace in the crystal-blue waters of the Caribbean and Mexico. After earning his professional SCUBA diving certificate, Barry took to the sea and became a skilled underwater photographer.
His love for the tropics didn't end there. After marrying the love of his life, Jennie Romero Fulton, on August 29, 1990, he and his wife continued to explore the vast wonders of deep blue sea.
Together, they cruised the open waters and eventually welcomed their one and only child, Trevor John Fulton, on June 14, 1994. The family relocated to Grand Junction, CO, Jennie's hometown, soon after.
Upon arriving in this beautiful desert (far from the ocean!), Barry became a Painter/Carpenter for Kroger and looked forward to his annual cruises to his beloved home away from home--the Caribbean.
A devoted father and husband, he enjoyed having the chance to share his love for vacation and cruises with his wife and son by his side.
When not on a cruise ship, Barry, an adamant Denver Broncos fan, watched football, took to the golf course, and basked in the warm glow of neon lights and Vegas lounge music in the family garage.
Barry is survived by his wife, Jennie; son, Trevor (Lexie Robbins); sister, Terree (Jim) Warren (Brooke and Ryan), and sister, Sherree (Arnie) Cordova (Charlie and Steve). He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and his furry canine "child," Martine.
A celebration of Barry's life will take place virtually on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. For more information, please visit celebratingbarry.com
. Tributes and condolences to the family can be submitted on the website or sent to celebratingbarry@gmail.com.
The family would like to thank the SCL Health Cardiology Department and all of the incredible ICU doctors and health care professionals who took care of Barry at St. Mary's Hospital.
Barry's adventurous, fun-loving life will be forever held in the hearts of his family and loved ones.
"Seeing death as the end of life is like seeing the horizon as the end of the ocean." -David Searls