Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Frances "Betty" Suppes. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory 682 1725 Rd Delta , CO 81416 (970)-874-9988 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice "Betty" Frances Suppes



June 5, 1929 - July 31, 2019



Beatrice Frances Rottinghaus Suppes was born in Post Falls, Idaho, June 5, 1929, to Jacob and Marie (Lorson) Rottinghaus. She spent her childhood in Iowa. In 1942, five kids with their parents moved to Fountain, Colorado. They then moved to Olathe in 1946 where Betty graduated from high school in 1948, on her 19th birthday. This is also where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Suppes, whom she married February 1, 1950



To this loving couple were born 13 children, Paul (Mary), Ed (Cheryl), Joseph (deceased), Marie (George) Schmalz, Mike (Felicia), Beatrice (deceased), baby (stillborn), Kathy (Jeff) Labrum, Frances (deceased), Jake (Lisa), Jim (Lisa), Margie (deceased), and Diane (deceased).



Betty did so much to help her family. Besides canning hundreds of fruits and vegetables, she sold eggs, cream, milk, chickens, and turkeys. When the kids got older, she made the corsages and boutonnieres for dances and then started making wedding cakes. She did this for 30 years. Her garden contained as many flowers as it did berries and vegetables. The flowers she would cut and take to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Olathe for the alters. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society both in Olathe and Delta. She would cook for funeral dinners and Olathe's bazaar. Her church families were very special to her.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years in 1997; ix children; one great-grandson nine brothers and sisters, and many in-laws. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses; 25 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and sister, Anna Marie Suppes who has celebrated her 103 birthday.



Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 6:00 with Rosary recital at 7:00 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 6, 10:00 at St. Michaels's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Cedar Cemetery, Montrose 2:00.



Beatrice "Betty" Frances SuppesJune 5, 1929 - July 31, 2019Beatrice Frances Rottinghaus Suppes was born in Post Falls, Idaho, June 5, 1929, to Jacob and Marie (Lorson) Rottinghaus. She spent her childhood in Iowa. In 1942, five kids with their parents moved to Fountain, Colorado. They then moved to Olathe in 1946 where Betty graduated from high school in 1948, on her 19th birthday. This is also where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Suppes, whom she married February 1, 1950To this loving couple were born 13 children, Paul (Mary), Ed (Cheryl), Joseph (deceased), Marie (George) Schmalz, Mike (Felicia), Beatrice (deceased), baby (stillborn), Kathy (Jeff) Labrum, Frances (deceased), Jake (Lisa), Jim (Lisa), Margie (deceased), and Diane (deceased).Betty did so much to help her family. Besides canning hundreds of fruits and vegetables, she sold eggs, cream, milk, chickens, and turkeys. When the kids got older, she made the corsages and boutonnieres for dances and then started making wedding cakes. She did this for 30 years. Her garden contained as many flowers as it did berries and vegetables. The flowers she would cut and take to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Olathe for the alters. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society both in Olathe and Delta. She would cook for funeral dinners and Olathe's bazaar. Her church families were very special to her.She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years in 1997; ix children; one great-grandson nine brothers and sisters, and many in-laws. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses; 25 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and sister, Anna Marie Suppes who has celebrated her 103 birthday.Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 6:00 with Rosary recital at 7:00 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 6, 10:00 at St. Michaels's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Cedar Cemetery, Montrose 2:00. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close