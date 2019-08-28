Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice M. "Bea" Williams. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice "Bea" M. Williams



February 14, 1930 - August 24, 2019



Beatrice "Bea" M. Williams, 89, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away August 24, 2019.



She was born February 14, 1930, in Rifle, Colorado, to Carl and Oral Mikkelson. She spent her childhood in Rifle, graduating from Rifle High School. She has been a resident of Grand Junction for 30 years, having previously lived in Paramount, California for 40 years.



Bea was a retired Elementary School Administrative Secretary in California. Flowers and gardening were things she loved. She loved her dog, Penny, and cat, Toby. Bea was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star in California, and Colorado. She was Worthy Matron in 1995-1996, and Grand Adah in 2001 at the Palisade Chapter.



She is survived by son, Robert E. Williams of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Barbara S. Leitch (Craig) of Foothill Ranch, CA; sister, Ann Sparks of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Robert Jason Williams (Sally) of Grand Junction; Nicole Williams and Danielle Williams of Bellflower, CA, and Corey Leitch (Shanel) of Seattle, WA, and great-grandchildren, Jaden Williams and Hayden Williams of Grand Junction; Isaiah Williams, Noah Williams-Lara, and Abbigail Williams of Bellflower, CA.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" E. Williams; brothers, Carl Mikkelson and Chuck Mikkelson, and sister, Micki Frazier.



A Celebratory Gathering will take place from 2 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. There will be a private burial at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.



Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



