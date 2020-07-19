1/1
Beatrice Manuelita Bernal Archuleta
1935 - 2020
Beatrice Manuelita Bernal Archuleta

April 22, 1935 - July 11, 2020

Beatrice Manuelita Bernal Archuleta, 85, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was born in Fruita, Colorado to Celso and Placida Bernal. She married Oliver Archuleta on September 20, 1954. They were married for 65 years and had six children.

She was a homemaker and worked ten years for Mountain Bell in Grand Junction, CO. She loved to read, do word search puzzles, and spend time with her family, especially her children.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Swofford of Fruita; Becky (Gary) Miller of Grand Junction; Linda (Gary) Nichols of Craig; Oliver Archuleta Jr. (Keith Rissanen) of San Diego, CA, and Lori (Boyd) Franklin of Grand Junction; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Archuleta, who passed away on May 3, 2020; son, Anthony Archuleta; granddaughter, Kimberly Burtard; grandson, Garrett Swofford; brothers, James and Eddie Bernal, as well as her parents.

She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for many years and was an active member of the Hospitality Ministers which she loved.

A Rosary will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Monday, July 27, 2020, 6:00 p.m. and Memorial Service Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. also at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Donations can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or HopeWest of Grand Junction.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
