Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Becky's life story with friends and family

Share Becky's life story with friends and family

Becky Suzette Dillard-Rush, 66, of Fruita, died March 16, 2020, at home. She was born on March 2, 1954. Survivors: son, Travis Rush; brother, Steven (Judy) Dillard; nephew, Justin; niece, Stacey; life-long friend, Linda Catt, and fiance, Michael Aumiller. The world is a sadder place now. She will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store