Ben Nichols

September 23, 1928 - February 22, 2019

Dr. Ben E. Nichols passed away on February 22, 2019, at the age of 90. His quick wit and ready smile will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Ben has been a lifelong resident of the Plateau Valley area where his grandfather, C.C.J. Nichols and wife, Eva King, were among the earliest pioneers to come into Mesa County, settling in the upper Plateau Creek area in 1884. Ben was the youngest of four sons born to Clarence and Mary Ellen (Ogden) Nichols on September 23, 1928. Ben and his older brothers, Allen, Nate, and Dick, grew up ranching with their parents on what became one of the prominent valley cattle ranches. Ben was a member of 4-H, FFA and he graduated from Collbran Union High School.

On January 11, 1948, Ben married Lois Phillips, his high school sweetheart, whose family members were also longtime residents of the Plateau Valley area. In 1956, Ben graduated from Colorado A&M (now CSU) in Fort Collins with a Veterinary Medicine degree. They returned to the Collbran area to establish his veterinary practice and continue ranching. They worked side by side as they raised their family of seven children. Over the years Ben was also active in the Plateau Valley Grazing Pool, serving as the President for several years.

Ben lost his dear wife of 67 years in 2015. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Ben is survived by his children: son, Ben Jr. (April) Nichols, and daughters, Ellen (Jim) Lancaster, Susan (Mike) Prescott, Joann (Matt) Robinson, Judy (Brad) Tutor, Janet (Hal) Kime, and Anita (Bill) Curry, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and his three brothers.

Services will be held March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Molina Baptist Church followed by interment at the Mesa Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the FFA of Plateau Valley High School, 56600 Hwy 330, Collbran, CO 81624 or , PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125 or HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

