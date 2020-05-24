Benjamin Melvin Johnson



August 18, 1938 - May 10, 2020



Benjamin Melvin Johnson passed away May 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with Myelofibrosis, a very rare bone marrow cancer, a battle he could not win.



Born in Salt Lake City, UT to Fred and Mabel Johnson, he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in October of 1961. After working in the uranium mines he became an MSHA Investigator then progressed to Special Investigator with DOL - MSHA division from which he retired in 1996.



In 1983 he met the love of his life, Lynette, and they were married in September, 1984. They traveled the world, danced at every opportunity, avidly fished both fresh and salt waters, skied, golfed, enjoying each day to it's fullest. He wintered happily 22 years in Mexico with his best fishing mate, Lynette - many times letting her catch the biggest and/or the most fish.



Survivors include wife, Lynette; son, Travis Johnson and daughter, Jamie Johnson from a previous marriage to Loretta Looney, which ended in divorce. Benjamin is also survived by son, Scott (Brenda) Bulla; daughter, Michelle (Lynn) Bulla; grandchildren, Sara (Brian) Paulsen, Evan (Angela) Bulla, and Jena Ozimek; great-grandchildren, Braedyn, Bailei, and Adelyn; sisters, Jacquie Fotheringham, Temmie Murphy, Lana Harkness, Linda Erwin, Neichia Beshore, and Tenna Johnson; brothers, James, Ellis, Barry, Harry, and Tom as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Fred.



He was a fantastic dancer, best dressed, sported a magnificent mustache, had a warm engaging smile, and beautiful blue eyes. He will be greatly missed by all.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store