Bennie L. Reid
March 23, 1932 - August 18, 2019
Bennie Lou Reid died in the early morning of August 18, 2019. She was 87 years old.
She was born March 23, 1932, in Vaughan, New Mexico, to Lou Vera and Benjamin Small. She was the fifth of nine children and grew up on her family's farms in eastern New Mexico. She married Clarence W. Reid "CW" on June 9, 1951, and raised their three children, Patricia, Leslie (Alan), and Joel, in her home state. In 1999, she and CW (both retired) moved their home to Grand Junction.
Bennie loved being out in nature. She loved Grand Junction and Colorado for its mountains, rivers, flora, fauna, and beautiful vistas. Bennie was an artistic, creative woman her whole life. She was an accomplished seamstress porcelain artist, quilter, knitter, crocheter, and creator of tapestries and artwork. Her creations inspired countless others to similar pursuits, and the many gifts she made and gave are treasured.
Bennie is survived by CW and her children, as well as many friends. She was loved, is greatly missed, and will be remembered always.
A visitation is planned at Palisade Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4 - 6:00 p.m. for those who wish to pay their respects and remember Bennie, her life and her works.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019