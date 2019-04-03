Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benny Conley. View Sign



March 30, 1932 - March 16, 2019

Benny Joe "Smoky" Conley was born March 30, 1932, in Rattan, Oklahoma to Era Dellinger and Sam Henry Conley. He was one of five children and fourth in birth order. At the age of four, his mother passed away and at the age of nine his father passed away. He was raised by his Grandmother Dellinger and spent a lot of time working with his older brother, Chuck, in the woods logging and sawmilling.

Upon graduation in 1950, he entered the Navy and served four years in the Korean War. During his time in the Navy, he met Eulene Hightower and they married in 1955. They returned to Oklahoma and continued to work in the woods, logging and sawmilling. They would spend the spring and summer in Southwestern Colorado and return to Oklahoma for fall and winter. Upon the arrival of their first child, Starla, in 1958, he built a sawmill in Paradox, Colorado and lived there until 1978 when he purchased the mill in Dolores, Colorado. He owned the mill, Ponderosa Timber Company, until 1995 when it was shut down due to the federal government eliminating timber sales in the National Forest.

Smoky retired, spending his time between Arizona and Colorado, while enjoying his fishing boat in Cholla Bay, Mexico. In 2014, he moved to Palisade, Colorado to be near his daughter and worked continually on the orchards and gardens.

He died March 16, 2019, at his home in Palisade,CO.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eulene Conley; children, Benjy, Ashton, Flame, Ember, and Starlyn; grandsons, Broc, Drake, Delynger, and Preston, and granddaughter, Smoki. He was adored by his family.

The family is eternally grateful for the Veterans Administration and the care during his last months. He will be deeply missed, but we rejoice in the love and guidance he gave to his family for 86 years.

A small celebration of life will be held for close family and in lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted to A New Leaf: a 47-year community nonprofit organization, providing a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals and families in crisis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palisade Funeral Home, Palisade, CO.

Benny Joe "Smoky" ConleyMarch 30, 1932 - March 16, 2019Benny Joe "Smoky" Conley was born March 30, 1932, in Rattan, Oklahoma to Era Dellinger and Sam Henry Conley. He was one of five children and fourth in birth order. At the age of four, his mother passed away and at the age of nine his father passed away. He was raised by his Grandmother Dellinger and spent a lot of time working with his older brother, Chuck, in the woods logging and sawmilling.Upon graduation in 1950, he entered the Navy and served four years in the Korean War. During his time in the Navy, he met Eulene Hightower and they married in 1955. They returned to Oklahoma and continued to work in the woods, logging and sawmilling. They would spend the spring and summer in Southwestern Colorado and return to Oklahoma for fall and winter. Upon the arrival of their first child, Starla, in 1958, he built a sawmill in Paradox, Colorado and lived there until 1978 when he purchased the mill in Dolores, Colorado. He owned the mill, Ponderosa Timber Company, until 1995 when it was shut down due to the federal government eliminating timber sales in the National Forest.Smoky retired, spending his time between Arizona and Colorado, while enjoying his fishing boat in Cholla Bay, Mexico. In 2014, he moved to Palisade, Colorado to be near his daughter and worked continually on the orchards and gardens.He died March 16, 2019, at his home in Palisade,CO.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eulene Conley; children, Benjy, Ashton, Flame, Ember, and Starlyn; grandsons, Broc, Drake, Delynger, and Preston, and granddaughter, Smoki. He was adored by his family.The family is eternally grateful for the Veterans Administration and the care during his last months. He will be deeply missed, but we rejoice in the love and guidance he gave to his family for 86 years.A small celebration of life will be held for close family and in lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted to A New Leaf: a 47-year community nonprofit organization, providing a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals and families in crisis. https://www.turnanewleaf.org/make-difference/donate.html Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palisade Funeral Home, Palisade, CO. Funeral Home Palisade Funeral Home

729 37 3/10 Rd

Palisade , CO 81526

(970) 464-5333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close