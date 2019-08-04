Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benny R. Romero



May 8, 1944 - July 31, 2019



Benny Romero, age 75, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 31, 2019.



Ben was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on May 8, 1944. His family moved to Grand Junction when he was an infant, and at the age of four, he was adopted by his great aunt and uncle, Florencio and Suzanna Romero. He was raised with much love by them and his grandfather, Don Olivas.



Ben was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where he attended school throughout his childhood until he moved on to Grand Junction High. Shortly after high school, Ben joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1968. After the Army, he worked at various restaurants as a cook before going to work at Grand Junction Steel, where he retired after 33 years.



In 1971 Ben married the love of his life, MaryAnn Montano. Their love stayed strong while raising their beloved family and they would have celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary this year.



Ben felt his biggest achievement was his family and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved his Country Western Music and spent much of his pastime listening to his favorites; Waylan Jennings and George Jones. Along with music, his other passion was motorcycles. He owned and customized many Harleys and enjoyed riding with his wife, kids and a close circle of friends. He and MaryAnn cherished their many rides with them to Ignacio Motorcycle Rallies and especially one to Las Vegas, Nevada, that would always be remembered.



Ben is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; daughters, Trudy (Sal) Ramos, Susan (Jim) Wilcox, and Sarah (Tim) Case of Grand Junction, CO, and Toyah (Rich) Braun of Oklahoma City, OK; sons, Michael (Cecelia) Romero of Grand Junction, CO, and Donnie (Leslye) Romero of Hammond, IN; 29 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Don Olivas; grandson, Andrew Marquez and four infant grandchildren.



Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Joseph's Parish Hall.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Ben Romero Memorial Fund, at Rio Grande Federal Credit Union, 760 Rood, Grand Junction, CO.



He was Deeply Loved and will be Greatly Missed.

