Bernard "Keith" Johnston
November 22, 1926 - October 16, 2020
Bernard "Keith" Johnston, age 93, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, CO.
Bernard "Keith" Johnston was born in Eckley, CO, on November 22, 1926, to Thomas Henry and Nellie (Ireland) Johnston. Keith was one of eight children. He spent his childhood and received his education in Eckley, and then went on to attend UNC in Greeley and received his master's degree in education from CU in Boulder. Keith was a public school administrator in the area of elementary education. He also served his country in the US Army. He had only been a resident of Delta for the past seven years, moving from Cedaredge.
He was married to Lillian "Blanche" Crouse and together they had three children. Lillian preceded Keith in death, on August 6, 2002, in Fort Collins.
On June 3, 2013, Keith married Clarine Niccoli Marshall Raymer in Delta, CO; she survives.
Keith belonged to several educational organizations, and was also a member of the Delta Elks Lodge #1235. He was a golfer, hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed playing bridge, horseshoes, and checkers.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Clarine, include son, Lyle Johnston (Victoria) of Santa Rosa, CA; daughters, Jana Kennedy of Eloy, AZ, and Judith Fowler of Terrell, TX; step-children, Paulette Hamilton (Bob), Bob Marshall (Tina), and Jacque Sego. Keith leaves five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. His parents; four sisters; three brothers, and step-daughter, Cindy Marshall, precede him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
