Bernard "Pat" Patsfield

Bernard "Pat" Patsfield



May 23, 1939 - October 2, 2019



Bernard "Pat" Patsfield, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction on October 2, 2019.



Pat was born on May 23, 1939, in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, to John and Olive (Brown) Patsfield. He spent his childhood in New Hampshire, and graduated from Hopkinton High School. Pat joined the Air Force in 1956, and after achieving the rank of Airman Third Class, was honorably discharged in 1959.



Pat lived in Florida for several years before moving back to New Hampshire where he met and married Sandra Ricker. They were married 35 years. Between them they had five children, Tony, Angela, Debra, Donald and Darla. Pat settled in Grand Junction in 1978, where he resided for the last 41 years.



He was a successful business man. He was an Area Manager for Franklin Life/AIG and received many awards for his top ranking performance during his career. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, craftsman and gardener. He loved spending time with his family barbequing the best ribs on the planet! He also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas for awards ceremonies and fun. Pat's favorite football team was the Denver Broncos, he was a dedicated fan through and through.



Pat is survived by his sons, Tony (Kathy) Patsfield of Cameron Park, California, and Don (Debi) Lindquist of Gypsum; daughters, Debra (William) Alderman and Darla Fortner, both of Grand Junction; brother, Roger (Joan) Patsfield of Concord, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Brittanie Sheley, Mackenzie Erickson, and Ezra Fortner, all of Grand Junction; Sophia Alires of Colorado Springs, and Tony Patsfield and Alicia Storrs, both of California, and great-grandchildren, Cash, Nolan, Sloan, Wyatt, Cole, and Hazel. He is predeceased by daughter, Angela Valdez; brothers, Robert, Lowell, and Harry, and sister, Alice Patsfield.



A military honors service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans at



