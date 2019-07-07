Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial service 10:00 AM Veteran's Memorial Cemetary Send Flowers Obituary

Bert Hetherington passed away peacefully at Valley Manor Nursing Home on June 10th, 2019 at age 93. He was born in Three Sands, Oklahoma on February 2, 1926 to Bert and Lissie Hetherington. He grew up on his family's farm in Osage County. Whie attending school, Oklahoma, he won many awards in mathematics. While growing up, Bert was on several wheat harvesting crews and haying operations throughout Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Kansas. He was drafted into the Army and on his 18th birthday boarded a ship in Boston Harbor, bound for Le Havre, France. During World War II, Bert served in the Army's 20th armored division under General Patton. He was in the Battle of the Buldge and part of the liberation of Dachau concentration camp. After the war ended, he moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where he met his wife Wynona Jean Scoggins. They were married for 69 years. She preceded him in death in 2014. Bert became a farmer on Orchard Mesa and started Hetherington Peaches in 1947 with his wife Wynona Jean. He also became a journeyman carpenter and built many homes and buildings in the Grand Valley, Delta, and Monstrose areas. He was part of the Central Orchard Mesa Fire Department as Chief for 26 years. Bert loved the outdoors, especially fishing in Colorado and on many vacations fishing in Mexico with his wife, family, and friends. Bert is survived by his two daughters, Sherry and Vickie (Bill) Graff; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetary on July 11th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West 725 South 7th Street, Montrose, CO 81401 or Hope West 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO.



