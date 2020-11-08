Bertha Jean BennettMarch 21, 1928 - November 1, 2020Bertha Jean Bennett, of Grand Junction, passed away November 1, 2020, at Larchwood Inns.She was born March 21, 1928, in Whitewater, CO, to Jay Foster and Pearl Schnider Foster. She had one older sister, Eva Burke, and seven brothers, Leonard, Chester, Johnny, Norman, Bert, Raymond and Harold.She married Cortez Brown in 1947 (deceased 1974), and they had two children, Russ (Carol) and Gloria (Oscar Raile). There are grand and great-grandchildren from both. There are numerous nieces and nephews on the Foster side.Bertha was married to Charlie Bennett in 1978, until his death in 2004.She worked at Dixons as a QA inspector for 17 years and had many friends there. She enjoyed fishing and decorating for the holidays.She especially loved all her adopted pets over the years.She did not want a service now, but later when more of the family is in the area. Her ashes will be put with Cortez in the Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.