Bertin Espinoza



January 8, 1986 - February 4, 2020



Bertin Espinoza, 34, passed away February 4, 2020, following a sudden and unexpected medical issue at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Born January 8, 1986, in Riverside, California, the son of Veronica Prado and Jesus Espinoza, Bertin graduated from Rubidoux High School in Rubidoux, California.



Bertin was both inside and outside salesman in the Semi Truck Parts Industry for 14 years. He enjoyed running and wrestling through middle and high school years. He continued to run and workout throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling and he was always trying to sell something to someone. He was very outgoing and could talk to just about anyone. He was funny and enjoyed joking around with people, he was just "Bert." He was a good son, brother, and friend. To say "he will be missed" would be an understatement.



Bertin is survived by his mother, Veronica Prado; father, Jesus Esinoza; brother, Fernando Espinoza, and his uncle, Alfonso Arredondo.



Memorial service will be held at Brown's Funeral Chapel, 904 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, Colorado 81501, Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2 - 3:00 p.m. Viewing will be from 3 - 4:00 p.m.



