Bessie Massey
1930 - 2020
Bessie Massey

December 9, 1930 - November 8, 2020

Bessie Massey, wife of James Earl "Jim" Massey and longtime resident of western Colorado, passed away on November 8, 2020, in Rogers, Arkansas. Bessie was 89 at the time of her death, born seventh of nine children in Miami, New Mexico on December 9, 1930.

She primarily grew up in the Miami/Springer area of New Mexico and near Loveland, Colorado. She attended St. Luke's Nursing School in Denver, during which time she met Jim who attended Colorado School of Mines. Jim and Bessie married on December 23, 1951. During their life together, Bessie and Jim lived in Uravan, Craig, Rifle, Grand Junction, in the Unaweep Canyon, and in Riverton, Wyoming. They were part of the Union Carbide family until Jim retired.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Cure Alzheimers Fund at https://curealz.org/giving/donate/website, or mail checks to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund at 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Due to COVID, memorial service arrangements are pending.

See the full obituary and share memories and condolences with Bessie's daughters by going to bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
