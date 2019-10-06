Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Lee Kornfeld. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bettie Lee Kornfeld



March 4, 1923 - October 2, 2019



Bettie Kornfeld joined her Heavenly Father on October 2, 2019.



Bettie was born on March 4, 1923, in Springfield, IL, to Emil John Hartwig and Elsie Viola Hartwig (Adams). She continued to live in Springfield where she worked at Sangamo Electric during WWII and then at Coney Island in Springfield as a waitress, where she met her future husband, H. George Kornfeld. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Decatur, IL.



Bettie had two sons, George A. Kornfeld and John E. Kornfeld. Her husband, George, passed in April 1982 after a long battle with cancer.



Bettie was very active at her First Lutheran Church during her years in Decatur. She and George enjoyed camping with many other church members on weekends. She loved knitting, quilting, embroidering, and cooking. In 2004, she moved to Grand Junction to be closer to her sons' George (Cheryl) and John (Patsey) families. She had four grandchildren, Christopher, Heather, Emilie, and Andrew. In Grand Junction, she was a member of the American Lutheran Church. She continued to drive until the age of 92. She will be missed by her family and all her loved ones.



Memorial service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3133 F Road, Grand Junction, CO.



