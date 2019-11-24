Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Dunning-Hagerty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Dunning-Hagerty



November 30, 1927 - November 8, 2019



Betty Dunning-Hagerty passed away on November 8, 2019, in Centennial, CO. She was 91.



Betty was born in Manchester England where she spent her childhood. She graduated boarding school and went into nursing serving at the Royal Liverpool Children's Hospital. During WWII, she met John Dunning who was a Lancaster pilot and they married on March 21, 1951. In 1963, they came to America and lived in Montvale, New Jersey where she worked in the ER at the hospital in Oradell.



In 1968, they moved to Grand Junction purchasing Holiday Drycleaners and Laundromat which they owned for 35 years. Following the passing of her husband, John, in 2003, Betty married Colonel Roger Hagerty in March, 2008. He preceded her in death in April, 2016. She spent the last two years of her life in Lone Tree, CO in a senior living community.



Betty is survived by her son, Tony Dunning (Melody) of Parker, CO; granddaughters, Megan (Jeffrey) Sobeck, Jillian (Joey) Partridge, and Carolyn Dunning three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.



A memorial service will be held in Grand Junction in Spring, 2020.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Colorado Mesa University Fine and Performing Arts Grand Junction, CO 81502.

