Betty Hedges



November 13, 1928 - August 14, 2020



Betty Jane Hedges, 91, passed away August 14, 2020, with her family by her side.



Betty was born November 13, 1928, in Gustin, TX, to Hayes and Golda (Kearney) Gleaton. She grew up in Texas with sister, Fran, and brother, Jack. She loved telling stories of her wonderful childhood in Texas.



She moved to Cortez, Colorado after completed high school, where she met the love of her life, Dean Hedges, in 1950. Their first date was deer hunting in the La Plata Mountains. She told that story often, laughing about her Colorado boy. They were married on June 19, 1951, in Gustine, Texas. They lived in Texas their first six years together, where their two children were born; Larry in 1953, and Linda in 1956.



They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1957, to Aspen in 1970, and to Rifle, Colorado in 1974 with Deans employment.



In 1980 they opened a gift shop in Rifle named the Wooden Bucket which Betty and Dean ran for 24 years. Dean was an accomplished artist and woodworker, they sold his paintings and hand crafted gift items in their shop.



Sadly Dean passed away in 2008, and Betty moved to Grand Junction in 2014 to be closer to her family.



Betty was a very busy woman in her lifetime, her first job was working as a secretary in a law office for a former Texas Congressman, and she was an Avon Lady for a number of years. The job she enjoyed most was being a wife and mother.



She was active with church, PTA, bowling, tennis, writing club, sorority and much visiting with friends and family. Betty had the gift of gab and we joked that everyone she met became her friend. So many people loved her dearly and she will be missed. She is now at peace with her Lord, talking, laughing and enjoying herself.



She is survived by son, Larry Hedges of Snowmass; daughter, Linda (John) Ijams, Grand Junction; granddaughter, Jessica Hedges and fiance, Mike Leonard, Snowmass; grandson, Dylan (Kayla) Ijams; great-granddaughter, Sloane Ijams, Grand Junction; sister, Fran Moore, Gustine TX; sisters-in-law, Lilly (Dave) Cash, Greely, CO; Opal Hatch, Grand Junction, CO; Lurie (Delbert) Stump, Golden City, MO, and Carol (David) Wood, Joplin, MO, and many nieces and nephews.



Betty is preceded in death by husband, Dean; parents, Hayes and Golda Gleaton, and brother, Jack Gleaton.



Cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date.



Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and San Juan Living Center in Montrose.



