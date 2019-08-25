Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty J. Anderegg



September 23, 1931 - August 14, 2019



Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on August 14, 2019, after a brief illness.



Betty was born on September 23, 1931, to James and Nova Currey in Collbran, Colorado. She was the youngest of 13 children.



She married Don Anderegg on October 10, 1961. Don adopted Betty's three children from her first marriage (Penny, Paul and Jo). Don and Betty also went on to have two more children, (Sue and Matt).



Mom loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she absolutely cherished and adored. She and Dad loved having huge family dinners and cooking for the entire family. Mom also loved reading, sewing, old movies, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud. Her grandchildren shared many hours of these shows with her.



Mom was very close to her two surviving sisters, Edie Hansen and Helen Sumner.



She will forever be remembered for her feisty nature and being the most fashionable person you would ever meet. She had a strong nature and love of family that will be carried on and honored by those she leaves behind.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings; loving husband, Don, and infant daughter, Toni Sue.



She leaves behind, to carry on her memory, children, Penny (Ross) Maigatter, Paul Fullmer, Jo (Jay) Geist, Sue (Rick) Nehm and Matt (Cyndi) Anderegg. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Edie (Bob) Hansen and Helen Sumner, and numerous extended family members.



Thank you to anyone who touched our Mom's life, she was an extraordinary person who will be missed by all who knew her.



Special thanks to her caregivers during her brief illness who helped her with great compassion.



Per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or the .

