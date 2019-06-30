Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Rupe. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Rupe was born Betty Jean Cottier February 5, 1930, to Franklin and Mayme Cottier in Delta, Colorado. She died June 25, 2019, at the LaVilla Grande Care Center, Grand Junction. Betty grew up in Delta and Grand Junction, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1948. She married Aaron (Bud) Rupe in 1951. She leaves behind her husband, Bud; three sons, Jerry (Cindy) of Fruita, Chuck (Christine) of Grand Junction, and Trent (Roxie) of Clifton; and a brother, Chuck Cottier (Laurie) of Lake Ballinger, Washington. Betty had 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Betty was an accomplished artist. She loved to paint in her younger years and loved to sew. Her greatest accomplishment in life was to her family. Her love as a wife, mother, and grandmother was beyond measure. She loved to spend her mornings with a cup of coffee enjoying the birds and chipmunks that visited her many feeders. Her love and her smile will be greatly missed. There will be a viewing Monday, July1, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary from 5 to 7PM. Her service will be Tuesday, July 2, at 10AM with a reception and interment following at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction.



