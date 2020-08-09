Betty Jo GardnerFebruary 6, 1945 - August 3, 2020Our dear Betty peacefully passed into the loving care of her Savior Jesus on August 3, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center. Betty's sons, Jeff and Tillmon, held vigil by her side throughout the last two weeks of her life here on earth. Betty also received many visits from her family and friends.Betty was born in Montrose, Colorado, on February 6, 1945, to Winfield and Helen Scott. She grew up in Nucla, Colorado, and graduated from Nucla High School, later attending Mesa College where she earned her Associates Degree in Business. She was an accountant for Western Medical Associates for years.Betty was originally married to Ed McSchooler and they had two boys, Jeffrey Lang and Tillmon Benton. She later married Jerald Gardner and added three step-children to her family, Jason Gardner, Scotty Gardner, and Kelly Simpson. She was a loving mother and grandmother.Betty and Jerry had a loving marriage, spending time traveling and experiencing many new adventures together.She was very involved in her church, Canyon View Vineyard Church. She spent many hours with her Bible Study group and volunteering. She was skilled in photography, cooking, knitting, and crocheting. Betty was devoted to her family and to the Lord.She is survived by children, Jeff (Vickie), Tillmon (Kristy), Jason (Robyn), Kelly (Mike), and Scott (Rita); 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind siblings, Inez Garland, Lester Scott, Anna Scott, Patrick Scott, Donald Scott, and Leo Scott.A memorial will be planned at a later date.Donations may be made in Betty's memory at HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.