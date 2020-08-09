1/1
Betty Jo Gardner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Gardner

February 6, 1945 - August 3, 2020

Our dear Betty peacefully passed into the loving care of her Savior Jesus on August 3, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center. Betty's sons, Jeff and Tillmon, held vigil by her side throughout the last two weeks of her life here on earth. Betty also received many visits from her family and friends.

Betty was born in Montrose, Colorado, on February 6, 1945, to Winfield and Helen Scott. She grew up in Nucla, Colorado, and graduated from Nucla High School, later attending Mesa College where she earned her Associates Degree in Business. She was an accountant for Western Medical Associates for years.

Betty was originally married to Ed McSchooler and they had two boys, Jeffrey Lang and Tillmon Benton. She later married Jerald Gardner and added three step-children to her family, Jason Gardner, Scotty Gardner, and Kelly Simpson. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Betty and Jerry had a loving marriage, spending time traveling and experiencing many new adventures together.

She was very involved in her church, Canyon View Vineyard Church. She spent many hours with her Bible Study group and volunteering. She was skilled in photography, cooking, knitting, and crocheting. Betty was devoted to her family and to the Lord.

She is survived by children, Jeff (Vickie), Tillmon (Kristy), Jason (Robyn), Kelly (Mike), and Scott (Rita); 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind siblings, Inez Garland, Lester Scott, Anna Scott, Patrick Scott, Donald Scott, and Leo Scott.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Donations may be made in Betty's memory at HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved