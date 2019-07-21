Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty K. Chapman. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty K. Chapman



August 31, 1923 - June 14, 2019



Betty Kelly Chapman, 95, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 14, 2019.



Betty Aletta Schuette was born August 31, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to George and Meta (Roloff) Schuette. She graduated in 1941 from South Division High School in Milwaukee. Betty married Lt. Jack S. Kelly, AFF, in 1943. Jack died in the China-Burma-India theatre. Betty enlisted in the WAC in 1944.



She married Denman Scott Chapman on November 3, 1945. They raised seven children while stationed across America and overseas. They moved to Grand Junction in 1972 following Denman's retirement.



Miss Betty volunteered at the Gold Mine Bingo Hall for over 20 years and for 12 years at the Grand Junction VA Hospital. She was an Auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; a Lifetime Gold



Betty is survived by children, Susan Shields, John (Mary) Chapman, Joanne (Richard) Braucht, Robin (Scott) Hamilton, James Chapman, and Barbara Chapman-Daitch; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by husband, Denman; siblings, George, Jack, and Jane, and son, George.



The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 595 and Miss Betty's family will host a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27. Go to



A full military honors service will be held in the Veteran's section of Orchard Mesa Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on July 30, 2019. A reception will follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 595. Please call (970) 242-4814 to let us know if you will attend the service and/or reception on July 30th.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Fraternal Order Eagles Memorial/Scholarship Fund payable to FOE Auxiliary 595 in the name of Betty K. Chapman.



For full obituary, and to leave a memory or condolences for the family, please visit



Betty K. ChapmanAugust 31, 1923 - June 14, 2019Betty Kelly Chapman, 95, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 14, 2019.Betty Aletta Schuette was born August 31, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to George and Meta (Roloff) Schuette. She graduated in 1941 from South Division High School in Milwaukee. Betty married Lt. Jack S. Kelly, AFF, in 1943. Jack died in the China-Burma-India theatre. Betty enlisted in the WAC in 1944.She married Denman Scott Chapman on November 3, 1945. They raised seven children while stationed across America and overseas. They moved to Grand Junction in 1972 following Denman's retirement.Miss Betty volunteered at the Gold Mine Bingo Hall for over 20 years and for 12 years at the Grand Junction VA Hospital. She was an Auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; a Lifetime Gold Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary member, and a member of the American Legion. She was a semi-pro bowler until she retired her bowling ball in the 1990's.Betty is survived by children, Susan Shields, John (Mary) Chapman, Joanne (Richard) Braucht, Robin (Scott) Hamilton, James Chapman, and Barbara Chapman-Daitch; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by husband, Denman; siblings, George, Jack, and Jane, and son, George.The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 595 and Miss Betty's family will host a Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27. Go to www.eaglesaerie595.com for location.A full military honors service will be held in the Veteran's section of Orchard Mesa Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on July 30, 2019. A reception will follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 595. Please call (970) 242-4814 to let us know if you will attend the service and/or reception on July 30th.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Fraternal Order Eagles Memorial/Scholarship Fund payable to FOE Auxiliary 595 in the name of Betty K. Chapman.For full obituary, and to leave a memory or condolences for the family, please visit www.martinmortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Veterans Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close