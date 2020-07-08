1/1
Betty L. Corey
1926 - 2020
Betty L. Corey

August 2, 1926 - June 30, 2020

Betty L. Corey, 93, of Delta passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction.

Betty was born in Long Beach, California on August 2, 1926, to Charles C. and Lena Belle Berry. She graduated from Olathe High School in 1944 and from Mesa Junior College.

She married John "Jack" Corey in 1948. She and Jack farmed until 1964, when Jack was employed by the Division of Wildlife. Later she taught kindergarten in Basalt, Colorado and later worked in the Meeker and Poudre school districts. After retirement, she volunteered at the Cedaredge Elementary School and also tutored several students.

Her hobbies included reading, keeping up to date on the internet, listening to music (especially Andrea Bocelli) and home/interior design. Her greatest joy was her family.

She was preceded in death by Jack in 2016. She is survived by daughters, Kathy Lenahan and Jane Corey; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews whom she cherished. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, who greatly enjoyed working with children.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory
682 1725 Rd
Delta, CO 81416
(970) 874-9988
