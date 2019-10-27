Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty M. Klaseen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty M. Klaseen



March 22, 1935 - October 17, 2019



Betty M. Klaseen, 84, of Crawford, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was surrounded by her loving family.



Betty was born on March 22, 1935, in Griggs, Oklahoma to Floyd and Jewel Dunn. She moved with her family to Hotchkiss, Colorado in 1949 and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1954. She met Richard Charles Klaseen of Crawford and they married on September 17, 1956 at the Christian Church in Paonia. They went camping up on Minnesota Creek for the honeymoon. After finishing college, Charles and Betty settled on Fruitland Mesa on the Klaseen family ranch where they built a life together and raised their four children.



Betty was a member of the Black Mesa CattleWomen, Fruitland Mesa Club and the Crawford Methodist Church. She volunteered throughout her life in numerous organizations including being a 4-H leader, county elections judge and helping out in the school lunchroom and classrooms. She was devoted to her family and supported them in all their interests, actively encouraging her children to be involved in many activities. Betty was very creative. Her talents included carpentry, needlework and gardening. She often gifted and donated her projects to her loved ones and community.



Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Charles Klaseen; children, Marita (Jack) Barks, Ronald (Michelle) Klaseen, Monita (Danny) Todd, and Michelle (Keith) DeShazer; brother, Kay Dunn; sister, Bernita Dove; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kendall, Keith, Kenneth and Emmett Dunn.



Memorial services will be held on October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Saddle Mountain Fellowship Church in Crawford, Colorado. Internment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of Crawford Town Hall, 425 Hwy. 92, Crawford CO 81415 or Black Mesa Cattlewomen Scholarship Fund, PO Box 774, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.



