Betty Ray Ellrick



May 17, 1925 - November 23, 2020



Betty Ray Ellrick passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2020. She was 95 years old.



Named after both her parents, Elizabeth Raymond Green was born on May 17, 1925, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent her early years in Grand Junction and Long Beach, California, where her father, R.O. (Ray) Green, was employed as a chemist. The family returned to Grand Junction after the death of her grandfather to take over the family beekeeping business, and where her mother, Beth Green, worked as a long-time nurse for Dr. Harvey Tupper.



Betty was a master teacher, graduating from the University of Colorado, and returning to the Grand Valley where she would teach K-12 for over 30 years.



After WWII, Betty married Elmer James "Jimmy" Ellrick in Grand Junction.



She loved teaching young people and was remembered as a favorite teacher by many students, long after leaving her classroom.



After retiring, Betty loved volunteering and playing in the Bell Choir at the First Congregational Church. She also loved her garden and traveling many places across the U.S. with her son and daughter-in-law.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents, and brother, J. Kent Green.



She is survived by son, Martin Ellrick; daughter-in-law, Margaret Radeke Ellrick; nieces, Janet Bobo, and Susan Cook, and nephew, David Green.



Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time.



Donations can be made in her name to HopeWest Hospice, and the nonprofit Doors 2 Success.



