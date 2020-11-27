1/1
Betty Ray Ellrick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ray Ellrick

May 17, 1925 - November 23, 2020

Betty Ray Ellrick passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Named after both her parents, Elizabeth Raymond Green was born on May 17, 1925, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent her early years in Grand Junction and Long Beach, California, where her father, R.O. (Ray) Green, was employed as a chemist. The family returned to Grand Junction after the death of her grandfather to take over the family beekeeping business, and where her mother, Beth Green, worked as a long-time nurse for Dr. Harvey Tupper.

Betty was a master teacher, graduating from the University of Colorado, and returning to the Grand Valley where she would teach K-12 for over 30 years.

After WWII, Betty married Elmer James "Jimmy" Ellrick in Grand Junction.

She loved teaching young people and was remembered as a favorite teacher by many students, long after leaving her classroom.

After retiring, Betty loved volunteering and playing in the Bell Choir at the First Congregational Church. She also loved her garden and traveling many places across the U.S. with her son and daughter-in-law.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents, and brother, J. Kent Green.

She is survived by son, Martin Ellrick; daughter-in-law, Margaret Radeke Ellrick; nieces, Janet Bobo, and Susan Cook, and nephew, David Green.

Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time.

Donations can be made in her name to HopeWest Hospice, and the nonprofit Doors 2 Success.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved