Betty Romaine Robson, 99, of Grand Junction, died November 22, 2020, at the Commons at Hill Top. She was a housewife. Service 2p.m., Saturday, at Bethel Assembly of God. Burial 10 a.m., Sunday, at Hayden Cemetery.



