Beverly E. CamposNovember 7, 1934 - October 5, 2020Beverly Campos was sent home to Jesus on October 5, 2020, at the age of 85, in Grand Junction, Colorado.She was born November, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin to Carl and Beatrice (Yelk) Miller. After graduating from St. Paul's Catholic High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, she studied nursing at Jacksonville Florida Nursing School. Later in life, she continued her studies at Mesa State College and the University of Colorado receiving her master's degree in Nursing.Beverly met her husband, Rafael "Ray" Campos, at an Air Force dance in Tampa, Florida, where Ray was stationed. In 1954, they wed in Tribune, Kansas. They raised their children, Elaine and Vance, in Wichita and Leoti, Kansas, later moving to Grand Junction, Colorado.Beverly was active in her family, her nursing profession, and the community. Throughout the years, she participated at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Ann's Catholic Churches. She had a collection of rosaries she accumulated during her local and world travels. She also had a small collection of colorful clowns. She would entertain at various nursing homes dressed in clown costume. Beverly was an active participant in her nursing profession; floor shift nursing, Emergency Helicopter Nurse, management, education, and social nursing events. Since family was an important part of her life, Beverly, with her husband, Ray, started the annual "Christmas in July" Campos Reunions which have been celebrated for the past 34 years throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Mexico. She loved to travel and traveled the world with her husband and/or tour groups.Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Fredrick, Donald, and Marilyn. She is survived by her spouse, Ray; children, Elaine Campos (J. Rick Jourden) Grand Junction, Colorado, and Vance Campos, Lakewood, Colorado; brother, Robert Miller, Sacramento, California, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Rosary will be held on October 19, at 5:00 p.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 535 West 1st Street, Palisade, Colorado, 81526. Celebration of life at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Palisade, Colorado on October 20, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on October 20.The family requests that all donations be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 535 West 1st Street, Palisade, Colorado, 81526.