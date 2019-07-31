Beverly Jean Gallagher


Beverly Jean Gallagher

June 4, 1946 - July 24, 2019

Bev passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 24, 2019. Bev's cancer transformed to an aggressive form of lymphoma, and it took her away to be with our Lord and Savior at age 73.

She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to William and Gloria Mausser. Bev grew up in Minnesota prior to moving to sunny California at age 17. She learned the trade of secretarial administration and worked many careers in the field. She moved back to Minnesota before settling in Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1978.

Bev enjoyed good food, wine, and socializing. She loved her children and grandchildren, enjoyed traveling to the mountains and ocean, and had a wonderful smile and laugh that could light up a room.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Greg Mausser; husband, Dan Gallagher, and son, William Gallagher. She is survived by daughters, Kim Dali, Janine (Jim) Dyke, Michele (Allan) Evans, Shannon Gallagher, and Leslie Jacobs; sisters, Linda (Daniel) Armstrong, and Denise Mason; 11 grandchildren, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at American Lutheran Church, 631 26-1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Oncology Department, P.O. Box 1628, Grand Junction, CO 81502.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 31, 2019
