Beverly Loraine Stone
February 12, 1938 - August 23, 2019
Beverly Loraine (Weary) Stone, of Fruita, CO, went to be with her Lord, August 23, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born February 12, 1938.
Dearest wife of Donald Lee Stone for almost 62 years; daughter of the late Charles and Glenda Weary; sister of Diana (Roy) Pitts, loving mother of Chris (Carol) Stone, Ron (Kathy) Stone, Pam (Tracy) Hopkins, and Cindy (Ed) Hood; beloved grandmother of Josh, Heather, Stephanie, Megan, Jonathon, Becca, Aimee, and Sam; and great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Paige, Wesley, Grayson, Griffin, Madeline, Clara, Waverly, Freya, Willow, Mackenzie, and Wilder. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Toby Vallero. She was the member of several churches as the family moved about, the latest, for nearly 20 years, was the Living Hope EF Church in Grand Junction, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Share your condolences and memories at brownscremationservice.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019