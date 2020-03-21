Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Lorene (Arant) Karp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Lorene (Arant) Karp



August 6, 1931 - March 7, 2020



Beverly Lorene Arant Karp died March 7, 2020.



She was born on August 6, 1931, in Grand Junction, to Zeda Bragg and Jackson Bryan (Slim) Arant. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1949. Beverly married her husband of 62 years, Leon Karp, in 1951. He precedes her in death.



After high school, Beverly was an x-ray technician at St. Mary's Hospital. She was subsequently a stay-at-home mom and part-time knitting instructor at the Knit Shop until returning to school. While raising four children and being a loyal, loving wife to her husband, she earned her registered nursing degree in 1971. She worked as a nurse until her retirement in the early 90s.



Beverly was an avid reader, creative crafter, quilter and knitter. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. In them, she and her husband instilled a strong sense of integrity, honesty, unconditional love, and a strong work ethic.



She is survived by sons, Rodney Karp (Karen) of Grand Junction, and Stuart Karp (Sally) of Castle Rock; daughters, Shawn Bervig (Royce) of Colorado Springs, and Maura Balbier (Bruce) of Grand Junction; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



A private internment will be held at a later date.

