Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Beckwith. View Sign

Billy Lee Beckwith

May 27, 1935 - April 3, 2019

Bill, 83, passed away on April 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, completing his journey here on this earth.

Bill was born in Cameo, Colorado in 1935, to Edward Dunbar and Hollis Vane Beckwith. Within his first year of life, the family moved to Palisade, where he spent his childhood and graduated from Palisade High School. Immediately after graduation, Bill went to work for First National Bank in Grand Junction. He attended Mesa Junior College for two years and then graduated from Denver University with a major in finance and banking. He then returned to First National Bank where he worked for the next 27 years.

Bill had a great love for travel. He was blessed with many opportunities to travel internationally as well as all across the United States.

Throughout Bill's life, one constant was his social involvement in civic activities. Organizations which benefited from Bill's passion and commitment include: Western Colorado Center for the Arts, Red Cross, Aspinall Foundation, Jaycees, Palisade Town Board, Lion's Club, Palisade Historical Society, Brownson Foundation and the Palisade Methodist Church.

Surviving family includes nephew, Kirk (Rosemary) Beckwith of Palisade; niece, Nancy Beckwith of Palisade; great-nieces, Erin (Josh) Choate of Seattle, and Jennifer Beckwith of Eckert; great-great-niece and nephew, Abbi Nicholson of Boulder, and Zach Nicholson of Colorado Springs, and friend, Ralph Branch.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Edward (Phyllis) Beckwith, Jr.

A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Palisade, 365 Main Street. He will be laid to rest at Palisade Cemetery in a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, be made in Bill's honor, to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or to any of the organizations above that were close to Bill's heart or one close to your own.

Billy Lee BeckwithMay 27, 1935 - April 3, 2019Bill, 83, passed away on April 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, completing his journey here on this earth.Bill was born in Cameo, Colorado in 1935, to Edward Dunbar and Hollis Vane Beckwith. Within his first year of life, the family moved to Palisade, where he spent his childhood and graduated from Palisade High School. Immediately after graduation, Bill went to work for First National Bank in Grand Junction. He attended Mesa Junior College for two years and then graduated from Denver University with a major in finance and banking. He then returned to First National Bank where he worked for the next 27 years.Bill had a great love for travel. He was blessed with many opportunities to travel internationally as well as all across the United States.Throughout Bill's life, one constant was his social involvement in civic activities. Organizations which benefited from Bill's passion and commitment include: Western Colorado Center for the Arts, Red Cross, Aspinall Foundation, Jaycees, Palisade Town Board, Lion's Club, Palisade Historical Society, Brownson Foundation and the Palisade Methodist Church.Surviving family includes nephew, Kirk (Rosemary) Beckwith of Palisade; niece, Nancy Beckwith of Palisade; great-nieces, Erin (Josh) Choate of Seattle, and Jennifer Beckwith of Eckert; great-great-niece and nephew, Abbi Nicholson of Boulder, and Zach Nicholson of Colorado Springs, and friend, Ralph Branch.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Edward (Phyllis) Beckwith, Jr.A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Palisade, 365 Main Street. He will be laid to rest at Palisade Cemetery in a private graveside service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, be made in Bill's honor, to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or to any of the organizations above that were close to Bill's heart or one close to your own. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close