William Everheart

June 8, 1948 - March 5, 2019

William Murray Everheart, "Wild Bill" to his friends, passed away on March 5, 2019, after a short illness.

Born in Colorado Springs on June 8, 1948, Bill grew up in Palisade and graduated from Palisade High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. When Bill returned from Vietnam, he married the love of his life, Terry Eversol.

Bill lived most of his life on the Western Slope, working in mines, first in Ouray in the Idarado Mine and then for U.S. Steel and West Elk Coal. Bill moved with his family to Tucson in 1986, where as a professional skydiver he made over 12,000 jumps.

Bill and Terry moved to the Denver area in 1999, where Bill drove a delivery truck for Meadow Gold. Upon retiring in 2013, Bill came back to his beloved Grand Valley, where he and Terry indulged their love of camping in the Uncompahgre mountains, 4-wheeling in their Razor, and spending time with friends and family. Bill also enjoyed sewing aprons and blankets, a skill he picked up repairing parachutes.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Evelyn Everheart; sister, Sue Timm, and his best friend and brother-in-law, Tim Hollett.

He is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Sara Godwin, and Theo Everheart; children-in-law, Shawn Godwin and Andrea Burker; grandchildren, Rachel and Ian Godwin; sister-in-law, Sherry Hollett; beloved kitties, Seven and Babygirl, and many nieces and nephews.

Bill's wishes were to have no services and to have his ashes scattered near his favorite campsite in the Uncompahgre mountains.

Memorial contributions can be made to any animal rescue organization.

