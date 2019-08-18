Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Gossett. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Gossett



July 7, 1929 - August 15, 2019



Bill Gossett passed away on August 15, 2019.



Bill was born July 9, 1929, to Pope and Alice Gossett in Raton, New Mexico. He graduated from Raton High School where he played basketball and was named to the All-State Basketball Team. The team finished second in the state tournament during which he set a scoring record for one game of 36 points that stood for nine years. He was given a basketball scholarship to attend Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University), played basketball for four years, and graduated in 1951 with a degree in animal science.



After completing the 1951 basketball season, the graduating basketball players organized a team and won two regional AAU tournaments to qualify to play in the National AAU tournament that had a 64-team bracket. The team played six games in seven days and placed second. Bill was named to the AAU All-American Team.



He was recruited by the Denver AAU team to play in the Industrial Basketball League and joined the team in 1951. In 1952, Central Bank and Trust of Denver assumed sponsorship of the team and offered Bill a position with the bank. He worked for Central Bank for 21 years, during which he attended the Wisconsin School of Banking and achieved the position of Vice President.



Bill accepted the position of Senior Vice President with the United States Bank of Grand Junction in 1973, was later promoted to Executive Vice President and then President and was a member of the Board of Directors. Bill was named President, CEO, and Board Chairman of the Grand Valley Bank in 1984. In 1991, he retired after 39 years in banking.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clyde, and sister, Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilynne; sons, Dean (Leslie) of Niceville, FL; David (Krisleen) of Peyton, CO, and Michael (Jilly) of Niwot, CO, and grandchildren, Megan, Cameron, Kevin, and Quinn.



No services at his request.



Donations, in memory of Bill Gossett, may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



