Billie Jo Moore
1949 - 2020
October 4, 1949 - April 23, 2020

Billie Jo (Farley) Moore, 70, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away April 23, 2020, peacefully at home.

Billie Jo was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 4, 1949, to Bill and Jean Farley. She attended Central High School where she was a cheerleader and in the student council.

Billie Jo married Willis Steven Moore on December 10, 1965. They were married for nearly 52 years and had two sons.

She worked as a daycare provider for over 30 years. Her hobbies included gardening, scrapbooking, softball, volleyball, bowling, and cake decorating. She loved her family dearly and thrived on family gatherings. She was an incredible homemaker who enjoyed hosting game nights and was actively involved in the Church of the Fist Born. Her home was always open to family and friends; she was always there to lend a helping hand and a good meal. Conversations with her will be deeply missed.

Billie Jo is survived by her sons, Joshua (Elizabeth) Moore, and Willis Steven (Lynn) Moore; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and seven siblings.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Steve Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Josh Moore at 485 1/2 McMullin Dr., Grand Junction, CO 81504.

Arrangements entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
