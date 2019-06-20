Billie Jo Sullivan passed away at her Grand Junction home on June 15, 2019, she was 86. Billie was born on January 15, 1933 in Grand Junction, Colorado at St. Mary's Hospital from the union of Arthur John Jens and Addie Betty Barnes. She spent her child in Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She attended college at St. Josephs in Denver and was a Registered Nurse with St. Mary's Hospital for twenty-nine years. She married Raymond Lee Sullivan in New Mexico, they later divorced and he preceded her in death. Billie was a member of the First Congregational Church and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She enjoyed camping, fishing, knitting and reading a good book. Billie leaves behind her daughter; Holly Byers of Clifton, Colorado, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her sons; Arthur Sullivan and Rex Sullivan. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 20, 2019